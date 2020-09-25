High school football schedule changes, postponements for Sept. 25, 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Due to heavy rain and the threat of severe weather in the area, some Grand Strand and Pee Dee high schools announced changes to the first Friday night of the new football season.
Below are a list of games being postponed, along with their rescheduled dates, if available:
- Sumter at Socastee - kickoff moved to Friday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m.
- Lake City at Crestwood - moved to Saturday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m.
- Marlboro County at Manning - moved to Saturday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m.
- C.E. Murray at Carvers Bay - moved to Saturday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m.
- Dillon at Loris - moved to Monday, Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m.
- Game will be played at North Myrtle Beach High School
- Waccamaw at Georgetown - moved to Monday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.