HAPPENING TODAY: Memorial service for long-time community activist Bennie Swans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A funeral service will be held in Myrtle Beach Friday morning for a long-time community and civil rights activist.
Bennie Swans, 70, died on Sept. 19 after a battle with a lengthy illness.
Swans, the former chair of the Horry County Democratic Party, was the driving force behind the annual Martin Luther King Freedom Rally events and parade in Myrtle Beach.
Services begin at 10 a.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
WMBF News will stream the event on our website, news app, and Facebook page.
