FIRST ALERT: Was it tornado, a waterspout or both?

“Fair-weather” waterspouts: These are waterspouts that are not associated with strong or severe thunderstorms , and are by far the most common type. Fair-weather waterspouts occur in coastal waters and are associated with dark, flat-bottomed, developing showers. They usually rapidly develop and dissipate, having life cycles shorter than 20 minutes. They are common in the morning hours when winds are light and the rising air beneath the developing showers are able to easily rotate. This type of waterspout is not too uncommon along the Grand Strand from July through October. These fair-weather waterspouts are often very difficult to detect by radar since the rotation is very weak.