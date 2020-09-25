FIRST ALERT: Rain chances return, some strong storms northwest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Light showers and tropical moisture continue to work into the area this morning as you prepare to head out the door.
Humidity will steadily increase throughout the day as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta stream into the region. With higher humidity this afternoon, temperatures will climb to the upper 70s to lower 80s for highs. A stray shower or two will continue through the morning hours before better chances arrive by the afternoon and evening.
Later in the day is where the risk of downpours and thunderstorms will be the highest with a 70% chance of rain. While the best chances will be inland, we still cannot rule out those scattered showers and storms in the Grand Strand, especially in the evening and overnight hours. The chance of severe weather has shifted to the northwest across portions of Darlington, Florence, Marlboro and Williamsburg Counties. That is where you will find the level one severe weather risk. Everywhere else? We still will see the rain chances.
Rainfall totals for today will be heavier in the Pee Dee where more of the storms will be located. Some models have 3+ inches of rain in the Pee Dee and less than 1 inch of rain in the Grand Strand. Regardless, 1-2″ of rain is expected with isolated higher totals to our northwest.
The weekend will see Saturday starting off with a few lingering showers and areas of drizzle in the morning. A drying trend will bring gradually clearing skies by the afternoon. Sunday will be warm and rather muggy with just a slight chance of an afternoon showers. Temperatures both days will climb into the lower 80s.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.