FIRST ALERT: Rain chances return, some strong storms northwest

Later in the day is where the risk of downpours and thunderstorms will be the highest with a 70% chance of rain. While the best chances will be inland, we still cannot rule out those scattered showers and storms in the Grand Strand, especially in the evening and overnight hours. The chance of severe weather has shifted to the northwest across portions of Darlington, Florence, Marlboro and Williamsburg Counties. That is where you will find the level one severe weather risk. Everywhere else? We still will see the rain chances.