DHEC: 647 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 20 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 647 new cases of COVID-19, and 20 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 140,056 and those who have died to 3,114, officials said.
In Horry County, there have been 9,961 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and 185 deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 5,832 and the percent positive was 11.1%.
Of South Carolina’s 10,056 inpatient hospital beds, 8,271 are in use for a 81.92% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 773 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 191 are in ICU and 101 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.