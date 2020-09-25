Deputies: 2 charged with murder in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two men are charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Florence County, according to officials.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Kenyata Lowery and Leslie Tucker, both of Florence are each charged with murder. Officials added both were taken into custody Thursday.
Deputies said they were called to the scene of a hit-and-run on West Lucas Street near the area of Highway 52 and Interstate 95 where a victim was found to a gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as 56-year-old Tommy Gene Eaddy, later died at the hospital, according to authorities.
The sheriff’s office investigators added Lowery and Tucker allegedly approached Eaddy in a parking lot and shot him.
Online records show Lowery and Tucker are both being held at the Florence County Detention Center.
