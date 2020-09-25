City of Florence issues boil water advisory due to water main break

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A water main break has forced the city of Florence to issue a boil water advisory for certain residents.
Water customers in the Tara Subdivision including 700-800 blocks of Julip. Scarlett, Candy, Butler and Bonne Lane are being told to boil their tap water for one minute before drinking or cooking.
A water main break in the area caused a disruption of service to customers. Crews are on-site and working to complete the repair to restore water service.
There has been no confirmed contamination of the system, but a loss of pressure there is the slight potential for bacteria contamination.
Test results for bacteria quality should be completed over the next few days, and the city will notify customers about the status of the boil water advisory.
Anyone with concerns about this notice should call the city of Florence at (843) 665-3236 or SCDHEC (843) 661-4825.
