Chesterfield County woman charged in connection with man’s overdose death

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman is facing charges stemming from the overdose death of a man in Chesterfield County earlier this month.
According to information from the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was called to investigate a man’s death in the Pageland area on Sept. 4. An autopsy determined the male died from a fentanyl overdose, authorities said.
Investigators said that 27-year-old Rebecca Dawn Hildreth sold the man heroin from her Pageland home on Sept. 3. She has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for contributing to his death, according to the CCSO.
Hildreth is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Detention Center awaiting a bond, a press release from the sheriff’s office states.
“Sheriff James Dixon is concerned with the overdose deaths due to drugs in Chesterfield County. We are diligently working and investigating the drug concerns,” according to a statement from the CCSO.
Anyone with concerns of drugs in their neighborhood are asked to call the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 623-2101.
