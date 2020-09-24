Tidelands Health awaits state approval to build new hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Tidelands Health wants to add a new hospital in Horry County to keep up with the growing population. But they need your help to make it possible.
The hospital system intends to submit a certificate of need application with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for state approval to build the hospital.
They’re asking community members to send a letter to state leaders through their online system about why the hospital is needed. People can send a letter of support by using this link.
The Carolina Bays Hospital would be located at the interchange of Highway 31 and Highway 707. The plan calls for 36-beds, an emergency department, four operating suites, diagnostic imaging and even laboratory services.
Amy Stevens, vice president of Tidelands Health, said the hospital will help keep people from traveling too far for treatment.
“The concept in healthcare is taking healthcare services to the community, so the community doesn’t have to drive as far to you," she said. "So it’s this idea of neighborhood hospital, neighborhood care, so we’re bringing that emergency room, bringing those healthcare services right where people live and spend their time.”
Not only would the hospital make it easier to receive healthcare faster, Tidelands Health estimates it could bring around 140 new jobs to the area.
A Tidelands Health official said right now, they don’t have the specifics on the positions, but your support could open doors for employment.
Tidelands Health had to furlough employees in April during the height of the pandemic. Stevens said this was when they saw volume drop temporarily by 50% or more in many of their locations.
Since then, they’ve seen procedures pick back up, bringing a close to the furlough period.
And now, Tidelands Health is looking forward to future expansion and creating more jobs for the rapidly growing community.
“We are one of the largest employers in the region, and so we very seriously wear that responsibility of making sure we are doing the right things and growing appropriately so we can be that growth leader in the community," Stevens said.
Tidelands Health encourages people to send a letter as quickly as possible to help support bringing a new hospital to the area.
