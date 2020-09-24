SLED called to investigate officer-involved shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division have been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Darlington County, spokesperson Tommy Crosby said.
A WMBF reporter on the scene of Trexler Avenue, roughly a mile from downtown Darlington, said a black SUV appears to have crashed into a Darlington County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.
DCSO Capt. Kaynnera Capers said one officer was injured due to a vehicle collision, while the other officers were OK.
Capers said the incident happened around 9 a.m. Thursday.
