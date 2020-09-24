SCHP: Driver dies after running off road, hitting tree in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Georgetown County, according to authorities.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Browns Ferry Road near Antioch Loop.
A 2011 Chevrolet Express was traveling south on Browns Ferry Road when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and hit and tree, Tidwell added.
The driver, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, was wearing a seat belt and was entrapped, according to authorities.
The driver died at the scene.
The name of the deceased was not immediately available.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.