S.C. Dept. of Commerce rejects Murrells Inlet biker bar’s request to hold bike rally

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular Murrells Inlet biker bar will not be allowed to hold a pre-fall bike rally this weekend.
The South Carolina Department of Commerce rejected SBB’s event exception request to hold the Myrtle Beach Fall Pre-Bike Rally that was expected to take place Friday through Sunday.
The state Department of Commerce stated in the report that it was brought to its attention that the biker bar has been “operating in violation of the Governor’s Executive Order.”
WMBF News uncovered last week that the South Carolina Department of Revenue is seeking to permanently revoke SBB’s alcohol license.
PAST COVERAGE:
Documents from the agency state that the biker bar hosted multiple live music events, including a concert with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, in July during the Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally.
The documents went on to say that SBB remained open for 12 weeks as a regular concert venue and night club despite being ordered to remain closed ton non-employees.
It was during that time that an executive order was in place that classified concert venues and night clubs as non-essential businesses.
The attorney for the biker bar has submitted paperwork to the Administrative Law Court showing that it will fight the alcohol license revocation.
SCDOR told WMBF News on Thursday that a contested case hearing has not been set yet.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.