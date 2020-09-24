Pursuit ends after vehicle becomes submerged in Georgetown County, suspect at large

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A car chase ended in Georgetown County after the suspect’s vehicle became submerged in water, officials said.
Williamsburg County deputies were pursuing a burglary suspect on Highway 521 early Thursday morning when the chase entered Georgetown County around 3:45 a.m., according to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies deployed spike strips, disabling three tires from the suspect’s vehicle.
According to the release, authorities lost sight of the vehicle after the suspect turned off the headlights.
The vehicle was found submerged in the Black River near Pump House Landing, just off Indian Hut Road, officials said.
No occupants were found in the vehicle, a 2011 Dodge Ram that was reported stolen in Georgetown County several days ago, according to the release.
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol is responding to recover the vehicle.
The suspect remains at large.
