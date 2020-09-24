Ocean Drive Elementary in Horry County named a National Blue Ribbon School

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced that Ocean Drive Elementary School is among the winners earning National Blue Ribbon Schools designation for 2020, according to Horry County Schools officials.
This designation is the highest honor a school can receive from the U.S. Department Education.
Ocean Drive Elementary was one of 367 schools in the nation and six schools in South Carolina to earn the award, a press release stated. It’s given only to schools that are Exemplary High Performing or those with Exemplary Achievement in Closing the Achievement Gap.
According to district officials, Ocean Drive Elementary earned its National Blue Ribbon Schools distinction for Exemplary High Performance, measured by student achievement being in the top 15 percent on state assessments for English language arts and mathematics.
The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13.
Ocean Drive Elementary is the 14th HCS school to receive the National Blue Ribbon Schools award. Within the past decade, other winners include Ocean Bay Elementary School (2019); HCS Early College High School (2017); Forestbrook Middle School, Myrtle Beach Intermediate School, and Lakewood Elementary School (2015); Socastee Elementary School (2014); Forestbrook Elementary (2012); and Midland Elementary, (2009), the release stated.
HCS still holds the national record for having three schools from one district win in a single year, as well as having one school win three separate years.
