MBFD: Sprinkler system, thermal imaging helped in getting hotel fire under control quickly

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach firefighters are crediting the sprinkler system with helping to contain a blaze that broke out Wednesday night at a South Ocean Boulevard hotel.
According to information from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, crews responded to the 12th floor of the Holiday Sands South Hotel and found a large fire on the balcony of one of the rooms.
“Because it was on the balcony and not in the room the sprinkler system was not effective, but once the fire tried to enter the room the sprinklers kept the fire from spreading farther,” a social media post from the MBFD stated.
Firefighters said another tool that helped in getting the fire under control quickly was the department’s drone, which provided thermal imaging to ensure the blaze wasn’t still burning in the roof or walls.
According to first responders, one person was treated for smoke inhalation and later released. The fire did not reach any other rooms.
Video of the drone’s thermal imaging, courtesy of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, can be viewed above.
