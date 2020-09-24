Leading Ladies of the Grand Strand: Dr. Marilyn Murphy Fore

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry Georgetown Technical College President Dr. Marilyn Murphy, or “Murph,” Fore is a Leading Lady of the Grand Strand.
Fore made history as she was the first female of HGTC to become president. She has been working with the college for 45 years.
Fore said she went full circle, never imagining she would attend college, let alone be the president of a college one day.
“I grew up all over. My father was a brick mason so we traveled all over, and finally settled in South Carolina,” she said.
Fore added she came from a meager background and went to a lot of different schools growing up. Someone found something special in Fore and she received an anonymous scholarship to attend college.
“I want everyone to have the encouragement to go on in education and higher education; that’s why my higher purpose is. I may be the president but the most important thing to be right now is the students - look within themselves and strive to be the very best they can be," Fore said.
