Homicide investigation underway in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating a homicide in Florence County, according to officials.
Around 5 a.m. Thursday, deputies were called to a hit-and-run off Highway 52, near I-95, where the victim was found, Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said.
It was later discovered the victim sustained a gunshot wound after they were transported to the hospital, Kirby added.
Authorities have not released any suspect information, and the name of the victim was not immediately available.
