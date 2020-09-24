FIRST ALERT: Stormy evening but improving for the weekend

Showers and storms will continue at times through this evening. While the rainfall and storms are not expected to be as heavy as what the area saw from the remnants of Sally last week, some downpours will produce locally heavy rain at times. Rainfall rates have already reached up to 2 inches per hour in some of the storms. In addition, a few strong storms will be possible through late this evening. Gusty winds will be the primary threat, but a very isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Rainfall will average around 1 inch across most of the area with a few locally higher amounts possible.