FIRST ALERT: Stormy evening but improving for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The moisture from former Tropical Storm Beta will continue to bring showers and storms to the area through late this evening. Some of the storms could be on the strong side.
Humidity will remain high through tonight as moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta stream into the region.
Showers and storms will continue at times through this evening. While the rainfall and storms are not expected to be as heavy as what the area saw from the remnants of Sally last week, some downpours will produce locally heavy rain at times. Rainfall rates have already reached up to 2 inches per hour in some of the storms. In addition, a few strong storms will be possible through late this evening. Gusty winds will be the primary threat, but a very isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Rainfall will average around 1 inch across most of the area with a few locally higher amounts possible.
The weekend will see Saturday starting off with a few lingering showers and areas of drizzle in the morning. A drying trend will bring gradually clearing skies by the afternoon.
Sunday will be warm and rather muggy with just a slight chance of an afternoon showers. Temperatures both days will climb into the lower 80s.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.