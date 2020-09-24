FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms return Friday, some could be strong

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The moisture from former Tropical Storm Beta will bring showers and storms to the area on Friday. Some of the storms could be on the strong side.
Tonight will be much milder compared to previous nights this week as temperatures only drop to around 70 at the beach and into the middle and upper 60s across the Pee Dee. Skies will be mostly cloudy with just an outside chance of a shower or two across the Pee Dee.
Humidity will steadily increase through Friday as moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta stream into the region. With much higher humidity, temperatures will climb to near 80 by the afternoon. A stray shower or two will be possible the first half of the day before much better rain chances arrive by the afternoon and evening.
It’s later in the day that the risk of downpours and thunderstorms will be the highest - at 70%. While the rainfall and storms are not expected to be as heavy as what the area saw from the remnants of Sally last week, some downpours will produce locally heavy rain at times. In addition, a few strong storms will be possible by the late afternoon and evening. Gusty winds will be the primary threat, but a very isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Rainfall will average around 1 inch across most of the area with a few locally higher amounts possible.
The weekend will see Saturday starting off with a few lingering showers and areas of drizzle in the morning. A drying trend will bring gradually clearing skies by the afternoon.
Sunday will be warm and rather muggy with just a slight chance of an afternoon showers. Temperatures both days will climb into the lower 80s.
