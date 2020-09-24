FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms return Friday, some could be strong

It’s later in the day that the risk of downpours and thunderstorms will be the highest - at 70%. While the rainfall and storms are not expected to be as heavy as what the area saw from the remnants of Sally last week, some downpours will produce locally heavy rain at times. In addition, a few strong storms will be possible by the late afternoon and evening. Gusty winds will be the primary threat, but a very isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Rainfall will average around 1 inch across most of the area with a few locally higher amounts possible.