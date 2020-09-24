FIRST ALERT: Increasing rain chances for the end of the week

All of this is associated with the increasing moisture of Beta’s remnants as that low pressure system is moving northeast. As a result, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will work into the forecast for Friday with the best chances in the afternoon and evening hours. While some briefly heavy downpours are likely, the rain will not be nearly as heavy as what the area saw last week from the remnants of Sally. Despite the cloudy skies and occasional showers, temperatures will still climb to around 80 along with much higher humidity.