FIRST ALERT: Increasing rain chances for the end of the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Increasing temperatures, rain chances and humidity work into the area for the end of the week and into the start of the weekend forecast.
Today is the “transition day” with slightly warmer temperatures, increasing cloud cover and a slight increase in the humidity. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s with a mix of clouds and sun.
All of this is associated with the increasing moisture of Beta’s remnants as that low pressure system is moving northeast. As a result, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will work into the forecast for Friday with the best chances in the afternoon and evening hours. While some briefly heavy downpours are likely, the rain will not be nearly as heavy as what the area saw last week from the remnants of Sally. Despite the cloudy skies and occasional showers, temperatures will still climb to around 80 along with much higher humidity.
Those rain chances will continue on Saturday, especially early in the day. By Saturday afternoon, we will hold onto a slight rain chance that will linger through the end of the weekend and into early next week. Highs will remain in the low-mid 80s for any weekend plans.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.