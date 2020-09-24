Downtown Myrtle Beach bar loses alcohol license

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach bar that’s in the heart of the downtown area won’t be able to serve any more alcohol, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
The SCDOR ordered the revocation of all ABL licenses for The Rum Bar, otherwise known as Barnacle Bill’s Rum and Raw Bar.
SCDOR explained in a statement that they had sought out a revocation because the Myrtle Beach business had “hindered a SLED inspection," meaning the restaurant did not allow officers into the business.
SCDOR officials said the order of revocation was sent out Thursday because the bar did not request a contested case hearing within 30 days.
The bar’s Facebook page states that it will be closed for a few days due to repairs.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.