City of Myrtle Beach expected to extend mask ordinance next week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is expected to extend its mask ordinance next week, according to city spokesperson Mark Kruea.
The current ordinance, which was extended earlier this month by City Manager John Pedersen, runs through Sept. 30.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released new data last week showing the effectiveness of mask ordinances in the fight against coronavirus. It shows that communities with mask mandates in place continue to see a slower rate of coronavirus spread compared to communities without mask requirements.
Myrtle Beach’s executive order requires people to wear masks at retail businesses, restaurants, hotels and other enclosed spaces.
There are exemptions to the mask requirement, including those who are on the beach, when walking, doing physical activity, when you’re in the car, if you have a medical condition that does allow you to wear a mask and in an open area when social distancing can be done.
Those who fail to wear a mask when it’s required could face a fine up to $100.
