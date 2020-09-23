Surfside Beach searching for man involved in assault at Piggly Wiggly

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying a man wanted in an assault.
Officers said an assault with a deadly weapon happened around 10 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the Piggly Wiggly in Surfside Beach.
They provided surveillance pictures from inside the store and said they are looking for the man who was seen in a black shirt.
Officers added that he was with an unidentified white woman.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Don Sliker at 843-913-6349.
