Surfside Beach searching for man involved in assault at Piggly Wiggly
The Surfside Beach Police Department are searching for the man in the black shirt who they said is connected to the assault. (Source: Surfside Beach Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | September 23, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT - Updated September 23 at 6:10 PM

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying a man wanted in an assault.

Officers said an assault with a deadly weapon happened around 10 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the Piggly Wiggly in Surfside Beach.

They provided surveillance pictures from inside the store and said they are looking for the man who was seen in a black shirt.

Officers added that he was with an unidentified white woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Don Sliker at 843-913-6349.

