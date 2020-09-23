Six charged in connection with deadly shooting near D Street in Conway, authorities say

Six charged in connection with deadly shooting near D Street in Conway, authorities say
By WMBF News Staff | September 23, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT - Updated September 23 at 11:55 AM
Clockwise from top left: Don Brown; Shamontae Rayqwan Graham; Che Ransom; and Tronahz Jahmarius Whittington
Clockwise from top left: Don Brown; Shamontae Rayqwan Graham; Che Ransom; and Tronahz Jahmarius Whittington (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Six people have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Conway earlier this month.

On Sept. 12, officers with the Horry County Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near D Street and Rose Moss Road in Conway. Jamie Johnson, 19, was initially taken to an area hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries, authorities said.

Over the course of the investigation, HCPD determined that three people were in a vehicle with Johnson when they were approached by another vehicle, from which several suspects exited and then began shooting, according to investigators.

Johnson was the only person injured during the shooting.

The following people have been arrested and charged in the shooting:

Tronahz Jahmarius Whittington, 17, of Conway:

-          Murder (1 count)

-          Attempted murder (3 counts)

-          Possession of a weapon during a violent crime (1 count)

Shamontae Rayqwan Graham, 19, of Myrtle Beach:

-          Murder (1 count)

-          Attempted murder (3 counts)

-          Possession of a weapon during a violent crime (1 count)

Don Leequin Brown, 17, of Conway:

-          Murder (1 count)

-          Attempted murder (3 counts)

Che Ransom, 18, of Conway:

-          Murder (1 count)

-          Attempted murder (3 counts)

-          Possession of a weapon during a violent crime (1 count)

Two others have also been arrested and charged as juveniles with the potential for charges to be waived up to General Sessions, an HCPD release stated. As juveniles, their names were not released.

