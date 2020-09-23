SCDOT plans improvements for dangerous intersection along Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Plans are in the works to make a notorious intersection along Highway 501 safer.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation revealed that improvements will be made to the intersection of Highway 501 and Cox Ferry Road during the widening project.
Numbers from the city of Conway show that from 2017 to 2019, there were more than 100 accidents at the intersection.
A spokesman for SCDOT said that the Ride III project for the highway includes adding a third lane in each direction on Highway 501, a right turn lane onto East Cox Ferry Road from the highway and offsetting the left turn lane on the northbound side onto West Cox Ferry Road.
The SCDOT also plans to improve signage around the intersection and improve signal time at the light.
Currently, the Highway 501 widening project is in the design phase with an estimated completion date of fall 2024.
