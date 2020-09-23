S.C. records over 600 additional COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 613 new cases of COVID-19, and 25 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 138,171 and those who have died to 3,085, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 13 new cases registered and one additional death, according to DHEC. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while the additional deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesday statewide was 5,592 and the percent positive was 11%.
Of South Carolina’s 10,101 inpatient hospital beds, 8,238 are in use for a 81.56% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 786 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 190 are in ICU and 103 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
