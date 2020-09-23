HCPD confirms 1 victim in Conway area shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Conway area early Wednesday evening.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, the shooting occurred on Warf Drive outside of Conway around 5 p.m.
A police spokesperson confirms that there is one victim, but the extent of that person’s injuries has not been released.
Community members are advised they may see an increased police presence in the area.
According to the HCPD, there is no risk to the community.
