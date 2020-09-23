Man dies after colliding with pick-up truck in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in North Myrtle Beach, police said.
While in the area of 8th Avenue North and Highway 17, an officer spotted a black Honda Civic speeding in the northbound lane, according to a report from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.
Before the officer could turn on emergency lights to attempt a traffic stop, the vehicle collided with a GMC pickup truck, police said.
Initially, both drivers appeared to have sustained minor injuries, but the driver of the Honda Civic lost consciousness before EMS arrived on scene, the report stated.
He was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police said the driver of the pick-up truck was evaluated by EMS and waived transport to the hospital.
According to the report, the investigation revealed the driver of the pick-up truck was traveling northbound and attempted to make a U-turn.
The pick-up driver reportedly failed to yield the right-of-way and again entered the northbound lanes, the report stated. The Honda Civic then hit the passenger’s side of the pick-up truck.
According to the report, the pick-up driver caused the crash, but he was not suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Police said the driver of the Honda Civic had open alcoholic beverages in his vehicle and was suspected of being under the influence, “but his negligence did not cause great bodily injury or death to another person.”
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has yet to identify the driver of the Honda Civic.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.