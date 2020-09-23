Longest-serving volunteer firefighter in Horry County retires after 40 years

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue’s longest-serving volunteer has announced his retirement, according to the department.
HCFR said Cpt. James Hodge signed off for the final time Wednesday morning after 40 years of volunteer service, making him the longest-serving volunteer in the history of the department. Officials said Hodge primarily served in the Wampee community out of Station 5.
Fire Chief Joseph Tanner joined other colleagues and family at Station 5 for a small ceremony Wednesday to honor Hodge for his service to the community.
He was given a ceremonial ax, a shadow box with his helmet’s shield on it and a challenge coin from HCFR.
“We can’t thank him enough. Everyone is proud to have worked with him,” said HCFR in a statement.
