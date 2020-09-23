Land purchase slows down construction of new Longs fire station

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - In the past five years, the Longs area has grown 367% since 2015.
But even through all of the area’s growth, one thing has stayed the same: Horry County Fire Rescue Station 13.
It’s currently a two engine fire station on Highway 9. Back in February, Horry County leaders celebrated a groundbreaking for a new station, that was set to open in December of this year.
Now they’re hoping to break ground by then.
“At this point the project is moving forward. We’re not currently delayed, stalled, waiting on anything. We are moving forward and waiting to get the shovels in the ground in this project by the end of this year," Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore said.
Moore said there were some issues during the land acquisition process. Grand Strand Water and Sewer owns the parcel of land next to the station. In order to build the new station, the county had to purchase land.
“It seems like there may have been some confusion on that. We did work with Grand Strand Water and Sewer after the purchase of the property to make some adjustments to the parcel itself,” Moore added.
Now the county has applied for the building permit, but it doesn’t have it as of Wednesday.
Long-serving councilmember Paul Prince, who represents the Longs area and has pushed for the new station, said he hopes to see the project break ground by the end of his final term.
“Well I guess I am just disappointed in the slowness in the way county government works," he said.
Prince said the people who are moving into Longs are moving from outside of the county. He said most are coming from places with big fire stations nearby.
Fire Station 13 is a volunteer station. Horry County Fire Rescue officials said the station has around 11 volunteers, and for almost every call nearly every nearby station will also respond.
Still, the need for a new station is there. And Moore said soon it will be.
“We are now anticipating the project to be completed, the building to be opened in October of 2021,” Moore said.
Moore said the county is expecting to spend $1.75 million dollars on the new station.
