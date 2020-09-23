Huntington Beach State Park to open rebuilt nature center after 2016 fire

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The rebuilt nature center at Huntington Beach State Park will officially open this week.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, according to a press release.
Afterwards, the building will be open for visitors, with the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism following state and federal guidelines for limited capacity inside the building and social distancing.
On July 20, 2016, the park’s nature center was engulfed in flames in the early-morning hours after being struck by lightning.
About two dozen animals were killed in the fire.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.