Horry County police respond to shooting in Surfside Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police have responded to a shooting in the Surfside Beach area.
Officers were called just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to Dick Pond Road.
They said they have not located any victim at this time.
The community may see an increase police presence while officers investigate the shooting.
This is the second shooting to take place Wednesday night. The first one occurred around 5 p.m. on Warf Drive in the Conway area, where police said one victim was hurt.
WMBF News will bring you updates on this developing story as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.