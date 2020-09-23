HCPD: Driver causes $26K in damage after busting through Hwy. 501 storage facility’s gates

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are looking for the person they said caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a storage facility.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, the driver of what is believed to be an early 2000s model Chevrolet Avalanche busted through the front gate of a storage facility on U.S. 501.
The driver also busted through the exit gate as well, police said. The actions caused approximately $26,000 to the storage facility, according to the HCPD.
Anyone with information about the driver or the incident is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 915-8477.
