Gamecocks picked to finish 5th in SEC East, feature 3 All-SEC selections

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Gamecocks were picked to finish fifth in the SEC East in the conference’s preseason football poll, released Wednesday.
The poll comes just days before the league’s modified season kicks off, which will only feature games within the conference.
Alabama was picked to win the SEC West and a heavy favorite to win the conference championship, while Florida is slightly favored over Georgia to win the SEC East.
The Gamecocks also featured some All-SEC preseason selections, including offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson and linebacker Israel Mukuamu making the second team.
Defensive lineman Aaron Sterling was selected to the third team.
South Carolina kicks off their season Saturday at home against No. 16 Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
