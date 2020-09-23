FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather and rain chances return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another cool and crisp start to the day as another fall-like afternoon will be expected for any plans.
Highs today will top out in the mid-upper 70s with a gradual warming trend becoming common as we head into the end of the week.
We’re rain free for today and Thursday but changes arrive toward the end of the week as the tropical moisture from Beta works into the Carolinas, bringing the chance for scattered showers and storms Friday and into Saturday morning.
Highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s by the end of the work week with higher humidity, more cloud cover and the additional rain chances. It’s important to note that the remnants of Beta will not even come close to what we saw with the remnants of Sally. No significant flooding or rainfall is expected but we should pick up on 1-2″ of rain with isolated higher amounts possible. Rain chances will climb to as high as 60% on Friday and drop to 30% on Saturday with the best chances early to start the weekend.
Looking ahead to next week, temperatures remain consistent with highs in the low-mid 80s through Tuesday. As of now, the forecast is dry for Sunday-Tuesday.
