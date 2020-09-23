FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather and rain chances return

Highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s by the end of the work week with higher humidity, more cloud cover and the additional rain chances. It’s important to note that the remnants of Beta will not even come close to what we saw with the remnants of Sally. No significant flooding or rainfall is expected but we should pick up on 1-2″ of rain with isolated higher amounts possible. Rain chances will climb to as high as 60% on Friday and drop to 30% on Saturday with the best chances early to start the weekend.