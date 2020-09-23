FIRST ALERT: Climbing temperatures, humidity and rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crisp, dry fall weather will be replaced by warmer temperatures, increasing humidity and a risk of rain to finish the week.
Tonight will see fair skies and temperatures not as cool as the last few nights as readings drop into the upper 50s inland to near 60 along the Grand Strand.
Skies will turn mostly cloudy at times on Thursday as humidity increases across the area. Temperatures will increase as well with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 70s to near 80.
By Friday, the moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta will begin to stream into the region. As a result, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible epically in the afternoon and evening. While some briefly heavy downpours are likely, the rain will not be nearly as heavy as what the area saw last week from the remnants of Sally. Despite the cloudy skies and occasional showers, temperatures will still climb to around 80 along with much higher humidity.
The weekend will see more rain chances at times on Saturday especially early in the day. Sunday will be mostly dry with just a 20% chance of a stray afternoon or evening shower or storm. Temperatures through the weekend will remain very warm with afternoon readings in the lower 80s.
