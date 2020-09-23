FIRST ALERT: Climbing temperatures, humidity and rain chances

By Friday, the moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta will begin to stream into the region. As a result, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible epically in the afternoon and evening. While some briefly heavy downpours are likely, the rain will not be nearly as heavy as what the area saw last week from the remnants of Sally. Despite the cloudy skies and occasional showers, temperatures will still climb to around 80 along with much higher humidity.