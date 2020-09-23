Firefighters battle house fire in Longs Wednesday morning

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County firefighters were called to a blaze Wednesday morning in Longs.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the house fire was in the 3000 block of Della Road in Longs.
The call was dispatched at 9:40 a.m. and crews had the fire under control around 10:20 a.m., according to a tweet from the department.
No injuries were reported, first responders said.
Video of crews on scene courtesy of Horry County Fire Rescue can be viewed above.
