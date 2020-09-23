Elgin man accused of associating with ISIS terrorists

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An Elgin man has been named in FBI documents regarding an investigation into a conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.
This criminal complaint, from the US District Court for the Western District of Texas, names Elgin resident Kristopher Sean Matthews who investigators say has also called himself “Ali Jibreel.” Jaylyn Molina, who lives in Texas, is also named in these documents.
Officials say that around May 2019 an online chat group was created where someone could only become a member if they were invited in, following vetting by Matthews or another trusted member.
They say the vetting was to assure, among other things, that the admitted members supported the ideology of ISIS.
Investigators say Molina, Matthews, and others used the chat to promote radical Islamic ideology, and to discuss conducting terrorist attacks in the US and overseas on behalf of ISIS.
Investigators say the two men also discussed traveling to Syria to fight for ISIS.
According to court documents, Matthews advised against attacks at places like “malls where innocent children are” saying “hit government centers.”
The documents say he once told Molina that if they “accomplished the mission” it would be “rock star status.”
If convicted, the penalties for this charge include 20 years of prison, with a lifetime of supervised release.
