Dining With Dockery: Bonfire - a smokin’ taqueria

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In the second episode of Dining with Dockery, Andrew travels up Highway 501 to Conway for a meal at Bonfire - a smokin' taqueria.
Bonfire is located along the Waccamaw River and the Riverwalk in Downtown Conway.
The beauty of the Waccamaw River cannot get better and the smell of BBQ and tacos makes Bonfire a must visit place here in Horry County.
Smoked meats, great appetizers and even healthy options give everyone a variety of food in Conway. In this week’s episode, get ready to see the fall-off-the-bone ribs, amazing sides and some unique meals that will make your mouth water.
You can also visit Bonfire’s website for more information.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.