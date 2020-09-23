Deputies: Man arrested after hostage situation in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is in custody following a hostage situation Tuesday night in Darlington County, deputies said.
According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Nicholson Road around 9:40 p.m. for a possible shooting.
Deputies said a man held two people, including a child, hostage inside the residence.
The pair were eventually released, but the man refused to exit the home, according to authorities.
Authorities deployed less lethal munitions, and the man was taken into custody around 11 p.m., the release stated.
The man, who was not been publicly identified, sustained minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
No other injuries were reported.
