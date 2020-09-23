1 dead after structure fire in Red Springs, officials say

RED SPRINGS, NC (WMBF) - One person was found dead after a structure fire in Red Springs, according to officials.
Red Springs Police Chief Brent Adkins said officers and the Red Springs Fire Department were called to a home on the 60 block of Beck Street at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Adkins said fire crews attempted to save the residence but were unsuccessful.
Officials then received reports that someone was living in the residence during the time of the fire. That person was later found deceased inside.
The victim has not been identified, and officials said the body is being sent to Raleigh for an autopsy.
The Red Springs Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the fire.
