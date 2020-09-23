1 dead after car strikes tree in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person had died after a wreck in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the crash happened at around 3:39 p.m. Wednesday on Old Mullins Highway near Harold Road.
Tidwell said the driver of a 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser was traveling west on the highway when they went off the road and struck a tree.
The driver was the only person in the car and was wearing a seatbelt, according to Tidwell. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died.
