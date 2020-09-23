Darlington Sheriff’s Office releases sketch of person of interest in homicide investigation

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a homicide from August.
Investigators have released a sketch of a person of interest believed to have information related to the death of Jamaal Baker on Susan Drive.
Authorities said Baker was found shot and killed inside a home on Aug. 19.
Deputies have already arrested Olajawun Samuel in the case and charged him with murder and three counts of attempted murder.
Anyone who knows the identity of the person in the sketch is asked to contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at 843-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
