Coroner identifies woman killed after being hit by tow truck in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County coroner has identified the pedestrian killed after being hit by a tow truck Monday afternoon.
Annie Lee Jacobs, 82, of the Oakland area, died as result of injuries sustained in the collision, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.
According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, troopers were called to the crash at Oakland Road near St. Lukes Road just before 4:30 p.m. Monday.
A 1986 Chevrolet Rollback was driving north on Oakland Road and hit the pedestrian who was crossing the street, according to information from the SCHP.
