Charlotte march happening after officers not charged for death of Breonna Taylor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A march is happening in Charlotte Wednesday night after the Louisville police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor case were not charged for her death.
The “Say Her Name” protest and march is planned for 8 p.m. at First Ward Park.
A Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong, with prosecutors saying Wednesday that two officers who fired their weapons at the woman were justified in using force to protect themselves after they were shot at.
The only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors' homes during the raid on the night of March 13.
The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in the case.
Hankison was booked and released from jail Wednesday after he was indicted in the case, Gray sister station WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.
Hankison arrived at the Shelby County Detention Center and was released around 5 p.m., the jail confirmed.
Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree in the case, and received a $15,000 bond. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
The charges were related to Hankison’s firing 10 shots “blindly” into Taylor’s apartment during the March 13 raid on her home. Some of those shots went into adjacent apartments.
His attorney, Stew Matthews, told Gray sister station WXIX in Cincinnati that they intend to plead not guilty during arraignment.
“I don’t think the evidence will support the charge,” Matthews said.
WAVE 3 News is working to find out when Hankinson will be arraigned.
