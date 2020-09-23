2020 census deadline fast approaching

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The 2020 census deadline is one week away, and your response is crucial in determining how much federal money comes to the community.
For the first time, the public has the opportunity to complete the census online in just a few minutes.
The purpose of completing the census is to bring as much federal money to communities as possible. Simply put, the more people who fill out the form, the more money for South Carolina.
The money helps pay for road projects, schools, and healthcare.
Naomi Lett, United Way Association of South Carolina CEO and co-chair of S.C. Complete Count Committee, said this year has had its own challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lett added one hurdle is fewer opportunities for census workers to educate the public and knock on doors as much as they would during a typical census year.
And while completing the census online is making it more accessible this year, Lett said the state’s still seen a lower self-response rate.
Lett broke down how important your response is and how it can create change over a period of ten years.
“It’s estimated every person over a period of one year is around $3,000 so if we had 1,000 people who didn’t participate over a period of ten years, their community could lose up to $3 million in investments in a variety of ways," Lett said. "So every person matters, and they don’t matter in another place that they never see the benefit, they matter for their community specifically.”
If you’re someone who has a second home in South Carolina, Lett said it’s also very important to include that information in your census form.
South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette reiterated the importance of completing the census. She recently spoke about the CARES Act money, which gave South Carolina $1.9 billion during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Evette added this money was based on the 2010 census numbers, and at that time, the state was more than 20% under-counted.
Right now, the state isn’t doing as well in regards to response rate compared to ten years ago.
Here are some statistics, as of Monday, Sept. 21:
- South Carolina has a 60.1% self-response rate, meaning the responses were gathered from households either by phone, mail or online.
- Horry County - 48.5%
- Conway - 57.5%
- Myrtle Beach - 40.6%
- North Myrtle Beach - 25.7%
Evette has one clear message leading up to the deadline.
“The 2020 Censuses is so important for South Carolina, and the results that happen right now are what we are going to live with for the next ten years," she said. "There is nothing anybody can do, so let’s not leave dollars on the table that belong to south Carolinians, belong to our child, our elders and for the upkeeps of our roads and bridges.”
On Saturday, Sept. 26, the “Census Day of Action” event around the state will include a free COVID-19 test, free flu shots and a census completion.
Click here to fill out your census questionnaire online. The deadline to complete the census is Sept. 30.
