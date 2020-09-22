Woman charged in 2016 murder of Darlington County woman, grandchild out on bond

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman charged with murder in the 2016 deaths of a Darlington County woman and her 9-year-old granddaughter is out of jail on bond.
Online records from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center state Katherine Ann Baucom-Cowick was released at 11:08 a.m. on Sept. 21 on a $200,000 bond.
She was initially booked on July 18, 2016 on two counts of murder and other charges.
Her charges stem from the 2016 murders of 52-year-old Denise Couplin and 9-year-old Deziyah Davis.
In June, Baucom-Cowick’s husband, Cephas Cowick, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering Couplin and Davis.
Cowick was set to go to trial in July, and the prosecution previously announced their intent to seek the death penalty.
