Student Spotlight: Myrtle Beach High School sophomore dreams of performing in NYC one day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A sophomore at Myrtle Beach High School was nominated for our Student Spotlight segment.
Saide Mishler said she loves to perform, sing and take the stage. As a freshman, she landed the role of Dorothy in a production of The Wizard of Oz.
"I was expecting like a munchkin or something. It was crazy. It was so great working with all these older kids who knew what they’re doing and took me in,” she said.
Mishler noted that she lights up when she takes the stage.
“It’s the feeling that I’m not myself anymore. I’m this character and I find ways that I become the character and I don’t have to be scared of people judging me because I’m not Sadie, I’m Dorothy or I’m Marry Poppins because when I’m by myself, I can get really nervous. When I’m a character, it feels different. It’s better," she said.
When it comes to Mishler’s future goals, she wants to go to school and major in theatre.
“It’s cheesy but I really hope I can move to New York and find a way to make that dream come true,” she said. "I’ve always loved theatre so I just want to pursue that in life.”
Her favorite part about being a Seahawk is the Myrtle Beach community.
“I think they are very open and loving, and I came from another school and transferred into Myrtle Beach and the moment I got there, everyone was super nice and they accepted me with open arms. It was really nice," Mishler said.
One of her proudest moments at MBHS is being so involved.
“I’m just really proud of myself to do as much as I did as a freshman. I didn’t even think I would make show choir, but I’ll do my best to get in and then I did and I got in and it was really empowering," Mishler said. "I was like, wow, I can do a lot of things.”
Mishler also added she thinks the safety guidelines in place along with the hybrid learning model is working really well for her, and she’s hopeful students and teachers are doing their part to lower the number of COVID-19 cases and eventually return to full time face-to-face learning.
