S.C. teacher group urges educators to take ‘personal day’ Wednesday for virtual protest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A teacher advocacy group in South Carolina wants educators to “Stand Up and Step Out” in order to get lawmakers to pass a budget.
SC for ED is urging teachers to use a personal day on Wednesday and join a Facebook Live at 9 a.m. to hear about what they can do to advocate for education.
“Teacher working conditions are student learning conditions; cuts for teachers are cuts for students. Refusing to address funding issues could lead to problems filling vacancies and mid-year furloughs, growing already dangerous class sizes,” SC for ED wrote in a Facebook post.
The South Carolina Senate sent the House the budget last week, which directs funds to help avoid mid-year budget cuts and unfreezes teacher salaries. But state representatives haven’t passed the budget.
The group is asking teachers to flood “House members' phones, emails and social media with reasons why we need to finally prioritize and protect our students and school staff, not only through adequate funding, but through other policies that will make schools safer and more equitable.”
SC for ED has set up a “Phonathon” agenda for school districts.
From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., there will be a Facebook Live where they will discuss current issues and the kind of conversations teachers should have with their House member.
Teachers in Horry County, Georgetown County, Florence County, Marion County and Dillon County school districts are asked to call their House members from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Darlington County and Marlboro County teachers are asked to call their state representatives from noon to 12:30 a.m.
WMBF News has reached out to SC for ED about this virtual protest and the group said that some teachers in Horry and Florence counties are expected to participate.
