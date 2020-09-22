S.C. restaurant sues state, Gov. McMaster over mask requirement

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF) - A Spartanburg County restaurant is suing the state of South Carolina and Gov. Henry McMaster over the executive order requiring masks in restaurants.
In August, McMaster ordered “restaurants must require that all employees, customers, patrons, suppliers, vendors, and other visitors wear face coverings, except while actively engaged in eating or drinking.”
On Monday, Ike’s Korner Grille in Spartanburg County filed a lawsuit that says the mask requirements “are not authorized by the laws of South Carolina and violate the South Carolina Constitution.”
The lawsuit says the restaurant was given a warning and then a violation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in August for not following mandatory guidelines issued McMaster.
The lawsuit said the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office issued the restaurant a citation for “violation of executive order.”
The lawsuit said the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation Occupational Safety and Health Administration “harassed Ike’s and demanded written ‘finding and the action you have taken’ to comply” with the orders.
According to the lawsuit, Ikes “voluntarily implementing multiple safety procedures to mitigate the effects of COVID-19.”
It said Ikes was given a second violation in September.
Owner Neil Rodgers told WYFF News 4 in August that he isn’t making his employees or customers wear masks.
Rodgers said he isn’t enforcing mask wearing because he believes they don’t need to. Rodgers said he believes the policy is actually attracting more business.
